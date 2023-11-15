Wednesday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (1-1) and the Belmont Bruins (1-1) clashing at Curb Event Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 15.

The Bruins are coming off of a 76-50 win against Georgia in their most recent game on Friday.

Belmont vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 66, Belmont 64

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins put up 71.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) last season while allowing 67.1 per contest (249th in college basketball). They had a +156 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

In conference action last year, Belmont put up more points per game (73.3) than its overall average (71.6).

The Bruins put up 75.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.3 more points than they averaged in road games (68.4).

In 2022-23, Belmont gave up 64.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 68.1.

