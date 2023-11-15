How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) take on the Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Mocs put up only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (58.8) than the Golden Eagles allowed their opponents to score (63.1).
- When Chattanooga allowed fewer than 68.7 points last season, it went 16-10.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 13.9 more points per game (68.7) than the Mocs gave up (54.8).
- When Tennessee Tech scored more than 54.8 points last season, it went 19-5.
- Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.8% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Mocs' opponents hit.
- The Mocs shot at a 28.6% rate from the field last season, 20.5 percentage points below the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|King (TN)
|W 88-32
|McKenzie Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|W 57-52
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/12/2023
|Marshall
|L 79-74
|McKenzie Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/18/2023
|Virginia-Wise
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/24/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.