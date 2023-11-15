The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 14, Capela put up eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 126-120 win versus the Pistons.

In this piece we'll dive into Capela's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Over 9.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA last season, allowing 42 per game.

The Knicks allowed 25.1 assists per game last year (13th in the NBA).

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Knicks were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Clint Capela vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 28 13 13 2 0 1 0

