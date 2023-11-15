The New York Knicks (5-5) take on the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 113 - Knicks 112

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.4)

Hawks (-1.4) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

The Hawks (4-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% less often than the Knicks (6-4-0) this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New York is 5-1 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 30% of the time this season (three out of 10). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (six out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 4-1, while the Hawks are 3-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league on offense (120.9 points scored per game) and ranked 23rd on defense (117.3 points conceded).

With 46.1 rebounds per game and 42 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is ninth and seventh in the NBA, respectively.

This season the Hawks are ranked 10th in the league in assists at 26.6 per game.

In 2023-24, Atlanta is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.2).

In 2023-24, the Hawks are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

