A pair of streaking teams square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on November 15, 2023. The Lakers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Kings, winners of three straight.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Kings allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 17th.

The 113.1 points per game the Lakers average are just 1.3 fewer points than the Kings allow (114.4).

When Los Angeles totals more than 114.4 points, it is 4-1.

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Sacramento is 2-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 11th.

The Kings' 113.4 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 115.1 the Lakers give up.

Sacramento is 4-0 when it scores more than 115.1 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Lakers are averaging 7.5 more points per game (117.2) than they are on the road (109.7).

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is ceding 108.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 121.0.

At home, the Lakers are sinking the same number of treys per game as they are in away games (10.0). Meanwhile, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (33.0%).

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home the Kings average 120.8 points per game, 16.5 more than away (104.3). Defensively they allow 117.0 points per game at home, 5.7 more than away (111.3).

At home Sacramento is conceding 117.0 points per game, 5.7 more than it is on the road (111.3).

At home the Kings are collecting 29.2 assists per game, 5.4 more than away (23.8).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Knee Anthony Davis Questionable Adductor/Hip LeBron James Questionable Calf Jarred Vanderbilt Out Heel

Kings Injuries