The Portland Pilots (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Chiles Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee State vs. Portland Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Pilots allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Tennessee State compiled a 14-2 straight up record in games it shot over 45.6% from the field.

The Tigers were the 107th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pilots finished 297th.

The Tigers scored just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (78.1) than the Pilots allowed (78.6).

Tennessee State put together a 13-2 record last season in games it scored more than 78.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee State averaged 85.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.7.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 0.5 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than away (74.8).

At home, Tennessee State drained 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (8.4). Tennessee State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule