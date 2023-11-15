Tennessee State vs. Portland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Portland Pilots (3-0) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) play at Chiles Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Tennessee State vs. Portland Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Chiles Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 18 of Tennessee State's games last season went over the point total.
- The Tigers had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.
- Tennessee State sported a 13-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark from Portland.
Tennessee State vs. Portland Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Portland
|77.8
|155.9
|78.6
|153.6
|151.4
|Tennessee State
|78.1
|155.9
|75
|153.6
|146.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends
- The Tigers' 78.1 points per game last year were just 0.5 fewer points than the 78.6 the Pilots allowed to opponents.
- Tennessee State put together a 9-1 ATS record and a 13-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 78.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Tennessee State vs. Portland Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Portland
|13-15-0
|17-11-0
|Tennessee State
|13-14-0
|18-9-0
Tennessee State vs. Portland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Portland
|Tennessee State
|10-6
|Home Record
|13-4
|2-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.8
|68.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.