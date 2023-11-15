The Portland Pilots (3-0) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) play at Chiles Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Tennessee State vs. Portland Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Tennessee State's games last season went over the point total.

The Tigers had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Tennessee State sported a 13-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark from Portland.

Tennessee State vs. Portland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Portland 77.8 155.9 78.6 153.6 151.4 Tennessee State 78.1 155.9 75 153.6 146.8

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 78.1 points per game last year were just 0.5 fewer points than the 78.6 the Pilots allowed to opponents.

Tennessee State put together a 9-1 ATS record and a 13-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 78.6 points.

Tennessee State vs. Portland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Portland 13-15-0 17-11-0 Tennessee State 13-14-0 18-9-0

Tennessee State vs. Portland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Portland Tennessee State 10-6 Home Record 13-4 2-10 Away Record 4-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

