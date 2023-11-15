The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) face the Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mocs put up an average of 58.8 points per game last year, only 4.3 fewer points than the 63.1 the Golden Eagles allowed.

Chattanooga went 16-10 last season when allowing fewer than 68.7 points.

Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 13.9 more points per game (68.7) than the Mocs allowed (54.8).

Tennessee Tech had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 54.8 points.

The Golden Eagles shot 36.1% from the field last season, 11.8 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Mocs allowed to opponents.

The Mocs' 28.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.5 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Schedule