Two streaking squads meet when the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Commodores are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hilltoppers, winners of three in a row.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers' 70.1 points per game last year were just one fewer point than the 71.1 the Commodores allowed to opponents.

Western Kentucky went 10-2 last season when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

Last year, the Commodores put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Hilltoppers allowed (69.3).

Vanderbilt had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.3 points.

The Commodores made 37.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 11 percentage points lower than the Hilltoppers allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

The Hilltoppers shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 10.7 percentage points below the 53% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.

