Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Carter County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities Christian Academy at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities Christian Academy at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.