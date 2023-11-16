Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Davidson County, Tennessee today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nashville Christian School at John Overton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

LEAD Academy at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8

2A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Smyrna High School at Valor Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16

7:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hunters Lane High School