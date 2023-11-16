Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Davidson County, Tennessee today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nashville Christian School at John Overton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LEAD Academy at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.