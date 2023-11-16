If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Greene County, Tennessee, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greene County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at South Greene High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 16

3:30 PM ET on November 16 Location: Greeneville, TN

Greeneville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cosby High School at South Greene High School