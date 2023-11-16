Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Knox County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dobyns Bennett High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bearden High School at Daniel Boone High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Gray, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apostolic Christian School at Concord Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McMinn Central High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
