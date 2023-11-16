Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Rutherford County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smyrna High School at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Kenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
