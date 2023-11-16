In Sullivan County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dobyns Bennett High School at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 16

5:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Cities Christian Academy at Happy Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

