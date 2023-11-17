How to Watch Austin Peay vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (3-0) welcome in the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Austin Peay vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Bellarmine vs Bowling Green (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Jacksonville vs Pittsburgh (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UT Martin vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Northwestern State vs North Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Central Arkansas vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Missouri State vs FGCU (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors shot at a 41.5% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Miners averaged.
- Austin Peay went 7-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Miners ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Governors ranked 195th.
- The Governors put up an average of 66.7 points per game last year, only 1.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Miners allowed to opponents.
- Austin Peay went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Austin Peay put up 71.7 points per game last season, 10.8 more than it averaged on the road (60.9).
- In 2022-23, the Governors allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (67) than on the road (78.4).
- Beyond the arc, Austin Peay knocked down fewer treys away (6.1 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.1%) than at home (36.1%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Life (GA)
|W 90-72
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 67-45
|EagleBank Arena
|11/14/2023
|Fisk
|W 79-52
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|11/20/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.