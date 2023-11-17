The UTEP Miners (3-0) welcome in the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors shot at a 41.5% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Miners averaged.

Austin Peay went 7-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Miners ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Governors ranked 195th.

The Governors put up an average of 66.7 points per game last year, only 1.8 fewer points than the 68.5 the Miners allowed to opponents.

Austin Peay went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Austin Peay put up 71.7 points per game last season, 10.8 more than it averaged on the road (60.9).

In 2022-23, the Governors allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (67) than on the road (78.4).

Beyond the arc, Austin Peay knocked down fewer treys away (6.1 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.1%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

