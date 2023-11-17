Friday's contest that pits the UTEP Miners (3-0) versus the Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Austin Peay vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 74, Austin Peay 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. UTEP

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-9.8)

UTEP (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Austin Peay Performance Insights

On offense, Austin Peay scored 66.7 points per game (308th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 72.3 points per contest on defense (245th-ranked).

The Governors pulled down 28.5 boards per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Austin Peay ranked 221st in the nation with 12.5 dimes per contest.

The Governors committed 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Governors sank 7.2 treys per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32.2% three-point percentage (283rd-ranked).

With 6.5 three-pointers conceded per game, Austin Peay ranked 82nd in the nation. It allowed a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 205th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Austin Peay last year, 61.5% of them were two-pointers (70.1% of the team's made baskets) and 38.5% were from beyond the arc (29.9%).

