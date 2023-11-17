How to Watch Belmont vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. This contest is at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Belmont vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins shot at a 47.2% rate from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
- Belmont went 21-7 when it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 162nd.
- The Bruins' 76.5 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.
- Belmont put together a 17-6 record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.
- The Bruins conceded fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (72.9) last season.
- At home, Belmont made 10.6 3-pointers per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (8.6). Belmont's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia State
|W 89-87
|Curb Event Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Furman
|L 99-76
|Timmons Arena
|11/14/2023
|Berry
|W 93-59
|Curb Event Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|11/24/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.