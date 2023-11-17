The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. This contest is at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Belmont vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins shot at a 47.2% rate from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Belmont went 21-7 when it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 162nd.

The Bruins' 76.5 points per game last year were 5.4 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.

Belmont put together a 17-6 record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

At home, Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.

The Bruins conceded fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (72.9) last season.

At home, Belmont made 10.6 3-pointers per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (8.6). Belmont's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule