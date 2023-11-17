Friday's game that pits the Arizona Wildcats (3-0) against the Belmont Bruins (2-1) at McKale Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 91-78 in favor of Arizona, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Belmont vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Belmont vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 91, Belmont 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-13.7)

Arizona (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 169.1

Belmont Performance Insights

With 76.5 points per game on offense, Belmont was 62nd in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 71.8 points per contest, which ranked 233rd in college basketball.

The Bruins averaged 30.1 rebounds per game (270th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Belmont dished out 15.3 assists per game, which ranked them 35th in the country.

The Bruins committed 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Bruins thrived when it came to three-point shooting last season, ranking 14th-best in the nation in threes per game (9.6) and seventh-best in three-point percentage (38.8%).

Belmont was 177th in college basketball with 7.2 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 295th with a 35.7% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Belmont last season, 58.4% of them were two-pointers (65.8% of the team's made baskets) and 41.6% were threes (34.2%).

