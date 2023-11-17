The Arizona Wildcats (2-0) play the Belmont Bruins (1-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Belmont vs. Arizona Game Information

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Even Brauns: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Belmont vs. Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank
5th 81.9 Points Scored 76.5 62nd
211th 71.1 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd
12th 36.1 Rebounds 30.1 270th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd
66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.6 14th
2nd 18.9 Assists 15.3 35th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

