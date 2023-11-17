Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Cheatham County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Currey Ingram Academy at Pleasant View Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore High School at Greenbrier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Greenbrier, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
