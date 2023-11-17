Dejounte Murray plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Murray put up 13 points in his previous game, which ended in a 116-114 loss against the Knicks.

Below, we look at Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-128)

Over 18.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per contest last season, third in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers conceded 41.2 rebounds per game last season, second in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the 76ers allowed 24.2 per contest last year, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers conceded 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Dejounte Murray vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 40 19 1 4 0 0 1 11/28/2022 40 17 5 6 3 1 1 11/12/2022 38 23 8 7 1 0 2 11/10/2022 35 10 3 8 0 0 2

