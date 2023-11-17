Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Dyer County, Tennessee this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dyer County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Dyer County High School at Haywood High School