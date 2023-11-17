The Davidson Wildcats (2-1) face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Last season, East Tennessee State had an 11-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.5% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Buccaneers ranked 83rd.

The Buccaneers scored only 0.4 more points per game last year (69.1) than the Wildcats gave up (68.7).

When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, East Tennessee State went 10-5.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State scored more points at home (69.8 per game) than away (68) last season.

The Buccaneers gave up fewer points at home (67.9 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, East Tennessee State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%) last season. But it sunk the same number of trifectas at home as away (6.5 per game).

