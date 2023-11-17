The Davidson Wildcats (2-1) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Davidson vs. East Tennessee State matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Davidson (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Davidson (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

The Buccaneers covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in six opportunities).

Davidson went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 29 times last season.

