East Tennessee State vs. Davidson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Davidson Wildcats (2-1) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Davidson vs. East Tennessee State matchup.
East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Davidson Moneyline
|East Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Davidson (-7.5)
|136.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Davidson (-7.5)
|136.5
|-350
|+265
East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Betting Trends (2022-23)
- East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 games with a spread last season.
- The Buccaneers covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in six opportunities).
- Davidson went 15-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 29 times last season.
