East Tennessee State vs. Davidson November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (2-0) face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other East Tennessee State Games
East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
East Tennessee State vs. Davidson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Tennessee State Rank
|East Tennessee State AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|247th
|69.1
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
