Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Montgomery Bell Academy at McCallie School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville Catholic High School at Baylor School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
