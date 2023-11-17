The Atlanta Hawks (6-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers (8-3) on Friday, November 17 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Hawks suffered a 116-114 loss to the Knicks. In the loss, Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib), Nicolas Batum: Out (Personal)

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

