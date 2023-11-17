Trae Young and Joel Embiid are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers square off at State Farm Arena on Friday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

BSSE and NBCS-PH

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Young is averaging 21.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 less than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 2.5).

Young's assist average -- 10 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Young averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 18.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 2.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Friday's assist prop bet total for Murray (5.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.

Murray has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +190)

Jalen Johnson's 14.5 points per game are 3.0 more than Friday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of seven is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He drains one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 31 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (32.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Embiid's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Friday's points prop for Tyrese Maxey is 27.5. That's 2.8 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.7 is 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

