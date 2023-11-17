The Tennessee State Tigers (1-2) hit the court against the Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bisons' 69.4 points per game last year were just 1.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

When Lipscomb gave up fewer than 66.2 points last season, it went 13-2.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 66.2 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Bisons gave up.

Tennessee State had a 9-5 record last season when putting up more than 66.3 points.

Lipscomb Schedule