Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Maury County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Middle Tennessee Christian School at Columbia Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Columbia, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
