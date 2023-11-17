The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) face the Memphis Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FedExForum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Alabama State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-30.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-30.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Alabama State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Memphis compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Tigers games hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.

Alabama State went 12-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of six of the Hornets' games last year hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers rate Memphis much higher (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (54th).

Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

