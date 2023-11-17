The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will face the Alabama State Hornets (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Game Information

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)

Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Range: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Memphis vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 21st 79.4 Points Scored 63.3 345th 233rd 71.8 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 310th 6.1 3pt Made 6.0 315th 28th 15.6 Assists 9.9 353rd 291st 13.0 Turnovers 12.7 265th

