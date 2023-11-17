Memphis vs. Alabama State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) host the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at FedExForum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Memphis vs. Alabama State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Memphis Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis went 17-14-0 ATS last season.
- Memphis put together a 17-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark of Alabama State.
Memphis vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Memphis
|79.4
|142.7
|71.8
|144.4
|146.1
|Alabama State
|63.3
|142.7
|72.6
|144.4
|140.3
Additional Memphis Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 79.4 points per game the Tigers scored were 6.8 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).
- When Memphis totaled more than 72.6 points last season, it went 10-9 against the spread and 17-5 overall.
Memphis vs. Alabama State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Memphis
|17-14-0
|16-15-0
|Alabama State
|12-15-0
|6-21-0
Memphis vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Memphis
|Alabama State
|13-2
|Home Record
|5-5
|7-5
|Away Record
|2-18
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-10-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.3
|82.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.7
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-12-0
