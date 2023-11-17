The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

In games Michigan State shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 11-4 overall.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 357th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Spartans averaged were just 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).

When Michigan State totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-4.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 42.4% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Butler had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 280th.

The Bulldogs' 65.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed.

Butler had a 13-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.

The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.0 away from home.

Michigan State drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison

At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.1.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.3.

Butler knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center 11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

