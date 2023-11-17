MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MVC squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Murray State Racers squaring off against the Indiana Hoosiers.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Murray State Racers at Indiana Hoosiers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|B1G+
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UIC Flames
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
