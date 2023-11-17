Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Oakland High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Tennessee Christian School at Columbia Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Columbia, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
