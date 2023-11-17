If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Shelby County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Douglass High School at Memphis East High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 17

2:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeway High School at Memphis University School