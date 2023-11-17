The Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Oregon Ducks (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Tennessee State matchup in this article.

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-19.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-20.5) 152.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Tigers covered the spread when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Oregon put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Ducks games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.

