Friday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (2-0) and Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Eugene, Oregon

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, Tennessee State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-6.7)

Oregon (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Tennessee State Performance Insights

Tennessee State was 34th in the nation last year with 78.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 311th with 75.0 points allowed per game.

The Tigers averaged 32.9 boards per game (107th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Tennessee State delivered 13.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 163rd in the nation.

The Tigers ranked 200th in the country with 12.0 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

With 8.8 threes per game, the Tigers were 42nd in college basketball. They owned a 35.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.

Tennessee State gave up 7.3 treys per game (196th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.5% (235th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Tennessee State took 58.4% two-pointers, accounting for 67.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 41.6% three-pointers (32.4% of the team's baskets).

