The Tennessee State Tigers (1-2) play the Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bisons scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 1.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Tigers allowed.

Lipscomb had a 13-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.2 points.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 66.2 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Bisons allowed.

Tennessee State went 9-5 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Schedule