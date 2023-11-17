How to Watch the Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (1-2) play the Lipscomb Bisons (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 1.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Tigers allowed.
- Lipscomb had a 13-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.2 points.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 66.2 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Bisons allowed.
- Tennessee State went 9-5 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 53-47
|Gentry Complex
|11/10/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 84-35
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 53-38
|Kimmel Arena
|11/17/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Gentry Complex
|11/24/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
