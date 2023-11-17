Tennessee State vs. Oregon November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (2-0) will meet the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
Tennessee State vs. Oregon Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adong Makuoi: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Oregon Top Players (2022-23)
- N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Tennessee State vs. Oregon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|202nd
|70.6
|Points Scored
|78.1
|34th
|67th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|311th
|42nd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
