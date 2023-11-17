The Oregon Ducks (2-0) and the Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) play in a game with no set line at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 18 of Tennessee State's games hit the over.

The Tigers had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Oregon (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 1.4% less often than Tennessee State (13-14-0) last year.

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 70.6 148.7 66.3 141.3 137.2 Tennessee State 78.1 148.7 75 141.3 146.8

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers scored 11.8 more points per game last year (78.1) than the Ducks gave up (66.3).

When it scored more than 66.3 points last season, Tennessee State went 10-8 against the spread and 16-7 overall.

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0 Tennessee State 13-14-0 18-9-0

Tennessee State vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Tennessee State 15-6 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

