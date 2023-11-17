The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) will meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tayshawn Comer: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank
30th 78.6 Points Scored 80.5 14th
278th 73.5 Points Allowed 75.4 319th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 35.7 18th
2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.7 134th
52nd 14.9 Assists 13.6 136th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

