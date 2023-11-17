UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Kentucky
- Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats
- In UT Martin's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
- The Skyhawks had 11 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.
- UT Martin (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 63% of the time, 23.7% less often than Eastern Kentucky (17-10-0) last season.
UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Eastern Kentucky
|78.6
|159.1
|73.5
|148.9
|148.7
|UT Martin
|80.5
|159.1
|75.4
|148.9
|149.6
Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends
- The Skyhawks averaged seven more points per game last year (80.5) than the Colonels allowed their opponents to score (73.5).
- When it scored more than 73.5 points last season, UT Martin went 8-10 against the spread and 16-7 overall.
UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-10-0
|11-16-0
|UT Martin
|11-17-0
|17-11-0
UT Martin vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Eastern Kentucky
|UT Martin
|14-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-10
|Away Record
|4-11
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|88.4
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
