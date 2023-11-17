The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores shot 42.5% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • Vanderbilt went 9-1 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 163rd.
  • Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Commodores averaged were 9.6 fewer points than the Bears gave up (81.5).
  • Vanderbilt went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.4 points per game in road games.
  • The Commodores ceded 67.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (78.9).
  • Vanderbilt drained 8.4 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Presbyterian L 68-62 Memorial Gymnasium
11/10/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 74-67 Memorial Gymnasium
11/14/2023 UNC Greensboro W 74-70 Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 Central Arkansas - Memorial Gymnasium
11/23/2023 NC State - Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College - Memorial Gymnasium

