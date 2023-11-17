The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores shot 42.5% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bears allowed to opponents.

Vanderbilt went 9-1 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Commodores were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 163rd.

Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Commodores averaged were 9.6 fewer points than the Bears gave up (81.5).

Vanderbilt went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 73.4 points per game in road games.

The Commodores ceded 67.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (78.9).

Vanderbilt drained 8.4 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 33.8%).

