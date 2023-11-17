Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) go up against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|Central Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-19.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Vanderbilt (-19.5)
|146.5
|-5000
|+1500
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Commodores and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times last season.
- Central Arkansas covered nine times in 26 games with a spread last season.
- In Bears games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Oddsmakers rate Vanderbilt considerably higher (72nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (202nd).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.