The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

  • Liam Robbins: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank
175th 71.9 Points Scored 72.9 148th
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 81.5 359th
96th 33.1 Rebounds 32.0 163rd
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
66th 8.4 3pt Made 8.5 60th
304th 11.5 Assists 12.4 230th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.0 291st

