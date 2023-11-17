Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)
- Liam Robbins: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|72.9
|148th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|359th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.