The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

Liam Robbins: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 72.9 148th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 81.5 359th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 66th 8.4 3pt Made 8.5 60th 304th 11.5 Assists 12.4 230th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.0 291st

