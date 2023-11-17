Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) take the floor at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats
- Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.
- Central Arkansas (9-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 21.6% less often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) last season.
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|71.9
|144.8
|71.5
|153
|138.8
|Central Arkansas
|72.9
|144.8
|81.5
|153
|151.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Commodores put up 9.6 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Bears gave up (81.5).
- When Vanderbilt totaled more than 81.5 points last season, it went 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|20-12-0
|Central Arkansas
|9-17-0
|12-14-0
Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vanderbilt
|Central Arkansas
|14-6
|Home Record
|6-8
|5-6
|Away Record
|2-13
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-10-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.