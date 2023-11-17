How to Watch Villanova vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 21 Villanova Wildcats (2-1) play the Maryland Terrapins (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- Villanova went 10-7 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terrapins finished 229th.
- Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Wildcats put up were 6.1 more points than the Terrapins gave up (63.5).
- Villanova had a 12-13 record last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.
Maryland Stats Insights
- The Terrapins' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Last season, Maryland had an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terrapins ranked 162nd.
- The Terrapins' 69.7 points per game last year were only 2.0 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Maryland had a 16-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Villanova posted 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
- The Wildcats surrendered 65.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
- In home games, Villanova sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).
Maryland Home & Away Comparison
- Maryland averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Terrapins conceded 3.8 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (65.4).
- Beyond the arc, Maryland drained more 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (34.3%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|American
|W 90-63
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 83-57
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 76-72
|Palestra
|11/17/2023
|Maryland
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Maryland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 68-53
|Xfinity Center
|11/10/2023
|Davidson
|L 64-61
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|UAB
|L 66-63
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/25/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Xfinity Center
